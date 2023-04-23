One person taken to hospital following an incident in South Shields
Emergency services were called to Ocean Road on Saturday afternoon after a person was injured.
Crews from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to Ocean Road in South Shields at 4.15pm on Saturday, April 22.
It is understood that a woman had suffered a head injury after a chimney fell from a building on the street.
NEAS dispatched an ambulance crew, two crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team, along with a clinical team leader.
The person was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for treatment.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a person injured in Ocean Road, South Shields, at 4.15pm on 22 April.
“We dispatched one ambulance crew, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and transported one patient to the RVI for further treatment.”
More to follow.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.