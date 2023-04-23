News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
52 minutes ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
1 hour ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
2 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
3 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo

One person taken to hospital following an incident in South Shields

Emergency services were called to Ocean Road on Saturday afternoon after a person was injured.

By Ryan Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read

Crews from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to Ocean Road in South Shields at 4.15pm on Saturday, April 22.

It is understood that a woman had suffered a head injury after a chimney fell from a building on the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency teams were called to Ocean Road in South Shields. Emergency teams were called to Ocean Road in South Shields.
Emergency teams were called to Ocean Road in South Shields.

NEAS dispatched an ambulance crew, two crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team, along with a clinical team leader.

Most Popular

The person was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for treatment.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a person injured in Ocean Road, South Shields, at 4.15pm on 22 April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We dispatched one ambulance crew, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and transported one patient to the RVI for further treatment.”

More to follow.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth ShieldsNorth East Ambulance ServiceHospital