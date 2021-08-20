'Our little superhero' - Loved ones say goodbye to courageous South Shields boy Ethan Adams after cancer battle
A courageous South Shields boy “with the heart of a lion” received a guard of honour from his football team-mates as loved ones gathered to say goodbye following his battle with cancer.
Ethan Adamsdealt with more challenges than most of us will ever face when he was just nine years of age.
Diagnosed with cancer rhabdomyosarcoma towards the end of last year, Ethan tackled treatment head-on and amazed everyone around him with his incredible bravery.
The Harton Village youngster tragically died at home surrounded by his family on August 5, but his inspiring courage will live on as a lasting legacy after his amazing personality left such an impact on the lives of so many.
A beautiful service to celebrate Ethan’s life was held at South Shields Crematorium on Friday, August 20 where he was hailed as a “little superhero” with the “heart of a lion”.
A keen footballer and huge Sunderland AFC fan, Ethan played for Harton and Westoe Hurricanes and his team-mates paid tribute to their friend with a guard of honour at the service.
Humanist Celebrant Sarah Anderson-Wollett said: “This is a little boy who has faced more challenges than most of us will ever face.
"But he didn’t only face them – he owned them and I mean he totally bossed it.
"And all with a smile on his face while stepping in and out of hospital.
"Ethan has made more of an impact on many more people in his nine years than the majority of us will in 50, 60 or 70.
"Today is all about him, Ethan, our little superhero.
"I can guarantee that you will never see a braver or more courageous little boy who fought with all he had.”
Ethan’s bravery throughout his illness made his parents, Mark and Tracey Adams, and siblings Ellie and Evan, incredibly proud.
Paying tribute to his son, dad Mark said his son was “smart, generous, caring and kind”.
"He was always making people laugh, always the centre of attention, always up to something, always smiling, always loving, never serious,” he said.
He continued: “Everything you went through in the last nine months, it never phased you one bit.
“Your courage was amazing – hitting everything thrown at you head on without any fear.
“From sitting Ellie and Evan down yourself to telling them you had cancer to continuously refusing pain relief.
"On that first day of radiotherapy, when you were 20 yards ahead of mam and dad going into the Freeman Hospital – no fear – while we were petrified about what was in store and trying to keep up behind you.
“You did it your way mate and we are so unbelievably proud of you.”
Those gathered heard how Ethan loved his friends, family, football and food and made the most of every single moment in his life.
His family thanked the “amazing” people who cared for Ethan during his cancer battle including Dr Quentin Campbell-Hewson, everyone on Ward 4 of the Children's Cancer Ward and the radiotherapy team at the Freeman Hospital.
Loved ones gathered also listened to the track Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth from the Fast and Furious 7 film, which Ethan loved.
Dad Mark continued: "It’s not just the last nine months you have shown courage, but on the football pitch as well. You had the heart of a lion.
"No opponent was too big and no tackle was too hard.
"You made us happy every single day.
"You made our family what it is. We are so privileged to be able to call you our son and brother."