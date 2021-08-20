Ethan Adamsdealt with more challenges than most of us will ever face when he was just nine years of age.

Diagnosed with cancer rhabdomyosarcoma towards the end of last year, Ethan tackled treatment head-on and amazed everyone around him with his incredible bravery.

The Harton Village youngster tragically died at home surrounded by his family on August 5, but his inspiring courage will live on as a lasting legacy after his amazing personality left such an impact on the lives of so many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A floral tribute in the shape of a caravan paid tribute to Ethan's love of his family trips to the caravan in Thirsk.

A beautiful service to celebrate Ethan’s life was held at South Shields Crematorium on Friday, August 20 where he was hailed as a “little superhero” with the “heart of a lion”.

Humanist Celebrant Sarah Anderson-Wollett said: “This is a little boy who has faced more challenges than most of us will ever face.

"But he didn’t only face them – he owned them and I mean he totally bossed it.

Ethan Adams sadly died aged nine following a battle with cancer.

"And all with a smile on his face while stepping in and out of hospital.

"Ethan has made more of an impact on many more people in his nine years than the majority of us will in 50, 60 or 70.

"Today is all about him, Ethan, our little superhero.

"I can guarantee that you will never see a braver or more courageous little boy who fought with all he had.”

Nine-year-old Ethan Adams played football for the Harton and Westoe Hurricanes.

Ethan’s bravery throughout his illness made his parents, Mark and Tracey Adams, and siblings Ellie and Evan, incredibly proud.

Paying tribute to his son, dad Mark said his son was “smart, generous, caring and kind”.

"He was always making people laugh, always the centre of attention, always up to something, always smiling, always loving, never serious,” he said.

He continued: “Everything you went through in the last nine months, it never phased you one bit.

Loved ones say goodbye to much-loved nine-year-old Ethan Adams at South Shields Crematorium.

“Your courage was amazing – hitting everything thrown at you head on without any fear.

“From sitting Ellie and Evan down yourself to telling them you had cancer to continuously refusing pain relief.

"On that first day of radiotherapy, when you were 20 yards ahead of mam and dad going into the Freeman Hospital – no fear – while we were petrified about what was in store and trying to keep up behind you.

“You did it your way mate and we are so unbelievably proud of you.”

Those gathered heard how Ethan loved his friends, family, football and food and made the most of every single moment in his life.

His family thanked the “amazing” people who cared for Ethan during his cancer battle including Dr Quentin Campbell-Hewson, everyone on Ward 4 of the Children's Cancer Ward and the radiotherapy team at the Freeman Hospital.

Loved ones said goodbye nine-year-old Ethan Adams with a service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday, August 20.

Loved ones gathered also listened to the track Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth from the Fast and Furious 7 film, which Ethan loved.

Dad Mark continued: "It’s not just the last nine months you have shown courage, but on the football pitch as well. You had the heart of a lion.

"No opponent was too big and no tackle was too hard.

"You made us happy every single day.

"You made our family what it is. We are so privileged to be able to call you our son and brother."

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Shields Gazette has been in South Tyneside since 1849 and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Beautiful floral tributes reflected Ethan's love of football, The Avengers and Star Wars.