Volunteers have been creating thousands of poppies over the past few months to appear in an impressive display at Hebburn Cemetery on Sunday, November 10.

The display will be the largest the cemetery has had for the occasion and includes two wooden cut-outs of HMS Kelly, five Spitfire planes, four soldiers, a poppy arch and a horses head to represent the animals that died in the war, all made by hand.

It was organised by the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery group, as a way for the community to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday, following an installation of a much smaller scale last year.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery chairman John Stewart prepares for the Remembrance poppy display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poppies have all been knitted or painted by Hebburn residents and those with a connection to the area, with some being sent from expats overseas.

In recent months the group ran a ‘poppy club’ at the cemetery where residents met to make the poppies, while children from the Grub Club at Hebburn Helps food bank took part in poppy-making sessions over the summer.

“It’s all come together brilliantly,” said Friends of Hebburn Cemetery chairman, John Stewart.

“It’s been a full community event, everybody has played a part.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery chairman John Stewart with wooden spitfire silhouettes and animal tribute.

“From those who have only knitted two poppies to those who have knitted 100, it’s brought the community together. We’ve had kids painting poppies, old people knitting them - the oldest knitter is 92 - everybody has been getting involved.”

He added: “It’s been smashing for the community, it's one of the best things I have been involved with, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

The display will be part of the Hebburn’s annual Remembrance Day Parade which enters the cemetery at around 11am where there will be a short service.

John continued: “We have invited as many people as possible to attend and show their support, it’s all part of giving something back.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery volunteers prepare Remembrance display.

“We’re just putting the finishing touches together now and hoping for the nice weather on Sunday.”

The cemetery tearoom will be open from 8.30am for refreshments, including a poppy cake baked especially for the occasion by Thanks a Bunch florists.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery prepare Remembrance display with four wooden Tommy silhouettes.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery's Hazel O'Neil and John Stewart prepare Remembrance display.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery prepare Remembrance display.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery prepare Remembrance display with wooden plane silhouette and HMS Kelly.