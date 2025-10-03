Beloved Keeping Up Appearances actress Patricia Routledge dies aged 96

The Tranmere-born star is considered one of the UK’s most prestigious actresses.

Beloved Wirral actress Dame Patricia Routledge has died aged 96.

The Tranmere-born Keeping Up Appearances star is considered one of the UK’s most prestigious actresses and made her professional stage debut in 1952.

During her impressive career, the cherished actor appeared in many productions, including more than 60 television shows. Her accolades included a Tony Award, an Olivier, an OBE, CBE, and DBE for services to theatre and charity.

Dame Patricia Routledge has died aged 96. | AFP via Getty Images

A statement to the PA news agency said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

“Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

Patricia Routledge in 1966. | Getty Images

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Patricia was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity in 2017, and awarded Freedom of Wirral earlier this year. She is best known for playing Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances.