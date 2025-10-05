'I'm so lucky' - Little Mix star Perrie Edwards makes history with new solo album

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards charts in top three with her debut solo album.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has made history, with her first solo album debuting at number three on the UK Official Album Charts.

Little Mix announced their hiatus back in 2022, and the 32-year-old - whose stage name is simply, Perrie - released her debut album on September 26 of this year.

Now, the singer has made history with Little Mix becoming the first girl group to have more than one member achieve a top three solo album. Jade Thirwall’s solo record also charted at number three last month.

Perrie Edwards. | Getty Images for Bauer

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of 'Little Mix' in the winners room during The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Celebrating the news on social media, Perrie said: “I’m so lucky to have such a small but mighty team who poured their hearts into this and worked so hard in such a short amount of time. Truly couldn’t have done it without them.

“Huge love as well to the incredible songwriters and producers who brought their talent, creativity, and energy to this project — you helped shape these songs into something so special.

“And to my fans… I don’t even have the words. Your loyalty, your support, your endless campaigning, and even buying every version of this album you could get your hands on — you made this dream a reality. I’m so grateful for each and every one of you.”