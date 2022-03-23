Person rescued by coastguard teams after being cut off by tide at Camels Island in South Shields

Coastguard teams were called to Camels Island following reports of a person cut off by the tide.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:08 pm

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called at 6.12pm this evening, March 23 after a person was cut off by the tide at Camels Island, Marsden.

Team members from South Shields and Sunderland arrived on scene and made contact with the casualty before applying full water rescue equipment.

One rescue officer made their way across to the casualty and brought then to safety after giving them a life jacket.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: "The team were tasked this evening by Humber Coastguard MRCC to Camels Island, Marsden. This was to reports of a person cut off by the tide.

“We always advise members of the public to check tide times and that they always have a means of escaping a rising tide.

"Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

