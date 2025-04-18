Person taken to hospital after being injured at a level crossing in Whitburn
A person has been taken to hospital after being injured at a level crossing in Whitburn.
A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to a person injured at Blue House Lane level crossing, Whitburn, shortly before 9.30am on Friday 18 April.
“We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team and were supported by Great North Air Ambulance medical car.
“One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.”
The incident resulted in Metro services being suspended between Sunderland and Pelaw.
Nexus are now reporting that the service has been resumed.
