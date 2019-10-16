Pet owner's delight as banned Pit Bull Terrier-type Hugo gets "doggy bail" reprieve by police and court

Hugo, a banned Pit Bull Terrier-type breed, proved to be of such good character that he was released home on ‘doggy bail’ and now magistrates have agreed he can go on the exempt register.

Delighted owner, Rebecca Porteous, said she was distraught when the police informed her of Hugo’s breed and the potential he might have to be put to sleep.

Mum-of one Rebecca, said Hugo was just a tiny puppy when her boyfriend bought him at Christmas for daughter, Maya-Mae, three, and they had no idea what breed he was.

Hugo was bought as a puppy by Kane Marcinkiw at Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We just fell in love with him because he is such a lovely dog. He is a massive part of the family.

“When the police came and said they had to take him away to assess his breed I was in floods of tears, I was so scared we might lose him.

“Our daughter loves him so much, they are always snuggling up together, he is such a loving dog.”

Rebecca said it is a huge relief to know Hugo won’t be going anywhere.

Hugo the banned Pit Bull Terrier-type breed has been given a reprieve.

She said: “I didn’t know anything about Pit Bulls, I didn’t think they looked like Hugo, but the police said he was 80% Pit Bull.”

The application for destruction of a dog otherwise than on a conviction, in accordance with Section 4B of the dangerous dogs act 1991, was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court who were told that Hugo, who lives with his 21-year-old owner in Whickham Road, Hebburn, had been thoroughly assessed by dog expert, PC Stephen Henry, of Northumbria Police.

Jane Foley, solicitor representing the police, told magistrates that Hugo does not pose a risk and that Ms Porteous is deemed a responsible owner.

PC Henry, giving evidence at the court, said he was very happy that Hugo was a loving pet and he had no problem releasing him from the kennels back to the care of his family while they waited for his case to be heard.