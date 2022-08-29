Photographers' pictures of South Shields win top prizes in competition held at Northumberland beauty spot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being held at a visitor honey pot on the stunning Northumberland coast and inside the grounds of the romantic Warkworth Castle, it was pictures of South Shields which claimed three top prizes at the Warkworth Show photography competition.

Kenton Duffield, 50, from Morpeth, spends his working week in Northumberland, and most weekends in South Shields, the home town of his partner Gayle, where he enjoys capturing views and moments from around the borough.

And, egged on by friends, he entered some his work into the 150th Warkworth Show – ending up winning first prize in the architecture, seascapes and black-and-white categories with pictures of South Shields, as well as claiming prizes in other categories.

One of Kenton Duffield's winning pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m a painter and photographer not my full time job – and have been selling prints and art for over 20 years , but have never entered my work into a competitively,” said Kenton.

"Some friends up here encouraged me to enter this year and to be honest I was a little overwhelmed and embarrassed by the success.

“I entered six photography categories got five first place and one third. And three painting categories which won two firsts also.

"So to say I was delighted with result would be an understatement - all on my 50th birthday too , so quite a day.”

One of Kenton Duffield's winning pictures.

He added: "My partner who lives in Shields was delighted her beloved home town won.”

Kenton explained the story behind his winning pictures – and gave an insight into his inspiration thanks to one of South Shields’ more modern structures.

“The photo categories were general, and didn’t have to be of the local area in Northumberland, and were judged by professional photographers and artists,” he said.

“The photo at Haven Point Leisure Centre was on a clear sky day, not the most inspiring for photography, but I had noticed the shapes of the cladding and the seagulls landing on the roof and waited for 15 minutes or so to get the shot I wanted.”