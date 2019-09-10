They were alerted to the incident at Frenchman’s Bay at 11.20pm on Monday, September 9, after the vehicle came to rest on the rocks below.

HM Coastguard said South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were sent to the scene.

They were joined by Tynemouth RNLI, which sent its all weather and inshore lifeboats to the incident.

Work is expected to begin to recover the car from the base of the cliffs, with the National Trust securing the barriers in the wake of the incident at Frenchman's Bay.

While the all weather boat provided back-up and helped illuminate the scene from the sea, the man was helped from the car and put onto a stretcher before he was put onto the inshore lifeboat.

A further transfer took place out at sea, where he was moved onto the all weather boat.

It then travelled up the coast and along the River Tyne to South Shields Ferry Lane, where a number of ambulance service vehicles, a police van and a fire appliance had been waiting help the RNLI team once it arrived on the river bank.

The man was then moved to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

The remains of the burned out car can be seen at the bottom of Frenchman's Bay cliff.

Police say he has sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Following the rescue, it is understood the vehicle caught light, with the burned out wreckage still visible from the cliff top today.

The National Trust, which manages The Leas, has been on the scene today assessing the damage to the barrier.

A spokesman for NEAS said: “The call came in 11.24pm to a report of a car had gone over the cliffs a Frenchman’s Bay.

National Trust team assess the Frenchman's Bay cliff barrier damage after the car went over the cliffs.

“Four Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart) were sent to the scene.

“This was a protracted and complicated rescue.

“Two paramedics went down on a line system to the car, where the man was trapped and the tide was coming in.

“After assessing his injuries, he was extricated from the car, with waves coming in around them.

A photo showing police, ambulances and firefighters at the South Shields Ferry Landing, where a man was transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital

“He was put into the inshore lifeboat and then transferred to the all weather lifeboat before he was taken to South Shields Ferry Landing.

“The patient was then taken to South Tyneside District Hospital A&E.”

Simon Swallow, head of resilience at NEAS, added: “Although this is the kind of incident that our Hart teams are trained to deal with, clearly the two paramedics showed real professionalism and courage in rescuing the patient as the tide was coming in.

“Thanks to help from all our emergency service colleagues, we were able to get the patient from the scene and on to hospital.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from South Shields, one from Hebburn and another from Marley Park in Sunderland to the incident.

The rope rescue teams, which are based at South Shields and Hebburn, were also involved in helping to reach the vehicle and support the rescue of the man.

National Trust team on the scene of the cliffs over Frenchman's Bay following the incident.

Three officers were lowered down the cliff face with cutting gear, but were able to get the car door open due to the movement of the water around the partially submerged vehicle.

The paramedics and firefighters using the rope kit were assisted by the SSVLB’s technicians.

The incident was brought to a close by 1.30am.

It is expected the effort to recover the vehicle from the beach will begin today.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11pm yesterday, police received a report that a car had gone over the cliffs at Frenchman’s Bay, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and a male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Coastguard has said anyone reporting an emergency on the coast should call 999 and ask for the service.

The rescue mission took place at Frenchman's Bay.