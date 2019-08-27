Photos show the final moments of Jarrow’s Neon Social Club as it is demolished to make way for homes
The last remaining parts of a Jarrow club are being knocked down as part of plans to replace the bar with new homes.
The Neon Social Club, in Nairn Street, on the town’s Scotch Estate, is being demolished, with the site almost cleared of the bar’s structure.
Businessman Tony Singh, who runs Premier Leisure Company and owns the site and several pubs across South Tyneside, has been given planning permission to redevelop the land.
He has been given approval to build 12 two- and three-bedroom properties on the plot, which is next to the Red Hackle, another bar he owns.
Each will have their own driveway and back garden, with another three visitor car parking spaces set aside.
His original scheme had sought permission to build two two-bedroom flats, 11 two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses, with an amended proposal put to council planners.
The pub had served the community for more than 45 years and in 2017 reopened with a new landlord in charge.
Premier Leisure bought the building eight years ago, with the business closed due to a drop in customer numbers.
The location’s proximity to schools, shops and the Perth Green Community Centre were highlighted in the plans put together for Mr Singh by Wearmouth Architectural Design.
Mr Singh had sought planning permission for homes at an earlier stage, but put the idea on hold while the last landlord could take on the lease of the building.