Photos show the final moments of Jarrow’s Neon Social Club as it is demolished to make way for homes

The Neon Social Club, in Nairn Street, on the town’s Scotch Estate, is being demolished, with the site almost cleared of the bar’s structure.

Businessman Tony Singh, who runs Premier Leisure Company and owns the site and several pubs across South Tyneside, has been given planning permission to redevelop the land.

He has been given approval to build 12 two- and three-bedroom properties on the plot, which is next to the Red Hackle, another bar he owns.

The demolition crew at work on the Neon Social Club site on the Scotch Estate, Jarrow.

Each will have their own driveway and back garden, with another three visitor car parking spaces set aside.

His original scheme had sought permission to build two two-bedroom flats, 11 two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses, with an amended proposal put to council planners.

The pub had served the community for more than 45 years and in 2017 reopened with a new landlord in charge.

Premier Leisure bought the building eight years ago, with the business closed due to a drop in customer numbers.

The pub pictured earlier this year.

The location’s proximity to schools, shops and the Perth Green Community Centre were highlighted in the plans put together for Mr Singh by Wearmouth Architectural Design.

Mr Singh had sought planning permission for homes at an earlier stage, but put the idea on hold while the last landlord could take on the lease of the building.

The wrecking crew has been hard at work on the site.

The Neon Social Club, on the Scotch Estate in Jarrow, has been left as just piles of rubble and building materials.

Inside the Neon Social Club in November 1979.

The Neon Social Club closed after a fall in customer numbers.

Fencing has been put in place to keep people out of harms way while the land is cleared.

The plot is to be used to create a housing development.

The demolition team has been working to clear the site on Nairn Street.