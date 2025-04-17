Picture gallery as The King and Queen arrive in Durham for the Royal Maundy service

As part of the service, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will present Maundy money to specially-nominated recipients as part of an ancient tradition which takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday.
Among the Sunderland recipients are Sister Josepha from the Sisters of Mercy convent in Thornhill and Richard Wilson, of Wilson’s Convenience Store in Ashbrooke.
1. The King greets the crowds
King Charles and Queen Camilla are greeted by crowds of well wishers as they attend a Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral this morning (THURS), the first Royal Maundy Service held at the cathedral in almost 60 years. | North News & Pictures
2. Royal Maundy
As part of the Royal Maundy service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will present the Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money. | North News & Pictures
3. Royal visit
The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of recipients’ outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities. | North News & Pictures
4. Ancient tradition
The Maundy tradition, which takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Day, is one of the most ancient and personal of royal ceremonies, dating back to the 13th century. | North News & Pictures
