Picture gallery as The King and Queen arrive in Durham for the Royal Maundy service

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST

The King and Queen have arrived in the region for the first Royal Maundy service in Durham Cathedral for almost 60 years.

As part of the service, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will present Maundy money to specially-nominated recipients as part of an ancient tradition which takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday.

Among the Sunderland recipients are Sister Josepha from the Sisters of Mercy convent in Thornhill and Richard Wilson, of Wilson’s Convenience Store in Ashbrooke.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are greeted by crowds of well wishers as they attend a Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral this morning (THURS), the first Royal Maundy Service held at the cathedral in almost 60 years.

1. The King greets the crowds

King Charles and Queen Camilla are greeted by crowds of well wishers as they attend a Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral this morning (THURS), the first Royal Maundy Service held at the cathedral in almost 60 years. | North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
As part of the Royal Maundy service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will present the Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.

2. Royal Maundy

As part of the Royal Maundy service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will present the Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money. | North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of recipients’ outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

3. Royal visit

The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of recipients’ outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities. | North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
The Maundy tradition, which takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Day, is one of the most ancient and personal of royal ceremonies, dating back to the 13th century.

4. Ancient tradition

The Maundy tradition, which takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Day, is one of the most ancient and personal of royal ceremonies, dating back to the 13th century. | North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DurhamCharles III
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice