The community came together to pay tribute on Merchant Navy Day with a service and wreath-laying.

Pictures from Merchant Navy Day service in South Shields as tributes paid to South Tyneside's maritime past

Families across South Tyneside came together to pay tribute to seafarers past and present at an annual ceremony in their honour.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 6:18 pm

A service and wreath-laying ceremony were held in South Shields on Saturday, September 3 – Merchant Navy Day – in recognition of South Tyneside’s proud maritime heritage and history.

Held at the Mission to Seafarers cha pel and Merchant Navy memorial at Mill Dam, the events paid tribute to the ‘often forgotten and invisible, but very hard-working’ seafarers who have played a huge part in South Tyneside life.

Over the years, there have been thousands of seafarers to call the borough home, while many more have been welcomed to the area as their ships visited the River Tyne.

For more information about Merchant Navy Day and how you can play a part, visit the Seafarers’ Charity online here.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the pictures from our photographer Kevin Brady, taken at Saturday’s event.

1. Respect

Veterans pay their respects at the Merchant Navy Day service in South Shields on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Always remember

The Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pay Hay laying a wreath after the Merchant Navy Day service.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Togetherness

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, steps forward to take part in the wreath-laying part of the day.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Past and present

Generations both young and old played a part in the day's event in honour of seafarers.

Photo: Kevin Brady

