Pictures from Merchant Navy Day service in South Shields as tributes paid to South Tyneside's maritime past
Families across South Tyneside came together to pay tribute to seafarers past and present at an annual ceremony in their honour.
A service and wreath-laying ceremony were held in South Shields on Saturday, September 3 – Merchant Navy Day – in recognition of South Tyneside’s proud maritime heritage and history.
Held at the Mission to Seafarers cha pel and Merchant Navy memorial at Mill Dam, the events paid tribute to the ‘often forgotten and invisible, but very hard-working’ seafarers who have played a huge part in South Tyneside life.
Over the years, there have been thousands of seafarers to call the borough home, while many more have been welcomed to the area as their ships visited the River Tyne.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the pictures from our photographer Kevin Brady, taken at Saturday’s event.