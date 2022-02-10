Pioneering project opens in Hebburn aiming to tackle antisocial behaviour, with leisure, sport and computer facilities
A pioneering project that has drastically reduced antisocial behaviour in Hebburn, South Tyneside has opened brand new facilities for young people.
The MAPS (Multi Agency Policing Solutions) project, initiated by the volunteer-led Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub, provides a safe and supportive setting for young people to engage with police officers and other youth workers in their local area.
The unit, made possible by £210,000 raised by the hub volunteers, has its own separate leisure area, sports and games equipment, computers and its own kitchen and meeting room.
“Our aim is to provide a vibrant community hub with activities and facilities that help to improve people’s wellbeing, reduce crime and hopefully changes lives for the better,” said Liz McHugh, chairwoman of the trustees.
“There was a desperate need to do something to help young people who might otherwise be hanging around the streets and getting into trouble.
"We won the funding for the MAPS project from the National Lottery Community Fund, St James Knott and Barbour Trust and other donations and have had full support from Northumbria Police who are now sharing how we run the scheme with other police forces.
“We are really delighted with its success in helping young people who might otherwise have limited opportunities to be the best they can be. The trustees are very grateful for the dedication and commitment of Northumbria Police officers and our youth support team.”
The project reduced anti-social behaviour by 33% last year and has become a national exemplar for police forces throughout the country. Vandalism, knife crime and drug abuse has also reduced in the area, and Northumbria Police and South Tyneside Council have praised the volunteers for the huge difference it has made across South Tyneside.
The project is just one of the many activities that are run by the Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub, which welcomes around 5,000 visitors each week.
Volunteers at the hub provide sport, wellbeing and childcare facilities as well as supporting the Carr-Ellison Carnival Committee who arrange an annual carnival event with the support of the Friends of Carr-Ellison Park.
The new facility was officially opened by a representative of the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear.