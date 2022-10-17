Pizzeria plans for former South Shields fruit and veg shop will restore ‘dilapidated building’
Plans for a new Italian pizzeria at a former South Shields fruit and veg shop have been given the green light by development chiefs.
South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for the business unit in Sunderland Road in 2020.
This included a change of use from a shop to a restaurant, a new shop front and removing a “defunct” phone box to make way for an external seating area with a canvas canopy.
A design and access statement from the applicant confirmed the new business would be a ‘seated only’ pizzeria venue offering “simple Italian food” with an “emphasis on quality rather than quantity”.
During the application process, amended plans were submitted to the borough council including details around extraction and ventilation and the scheme was given the seal of approval earlier this month (October).
According to a plans, the development is expected to create five full-time jobs and four part-time roles.
Floor plans show an outdoor seating area with plant boxes and room for four tables, as well as internal seating, bar and kitchen areas and toilets.
Documents also claim the development would “renovate an inappropriate shop front so it becomes sympathetic with a more traditional look” and bring a “dilapidated building” back into use.
According to the application: “The owner is keen to press ahead with this scheme to regenerate a shop/building that has stood empty for years.
“This will pull in people to the street scene and jobs and add to the thriving arcade.”
For more information, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0749/19/FUL