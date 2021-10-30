Attendees at the Apna Ghar Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Women’s Centre event celebrated the life and legacy of the late Vimla Storey on Wednesday, October 27, with the unveiling of the plaque.

Vimla was a founding member of the BAME women’s charity, based on Ocean Road in South Shields.

She sadly passed away in September 2020.

The chairwoman of the Apna Ghar organisation, Shobha Srivastava, spoke of the importance of marking and remembering the late Ms Storey’s work in the area.

"Wednesday 27th October was a very special day for us all,” she said.

“It was good to see so many people at the ceremony, especially Vimla’s niece, Shiela Hussain and Vimla’s son, Sameer Storey.

“The commemorative plaque will be a lasting reminder of Vimla’s work and all she did for the BAME community of South Tyneside.”

Apna Ghar commemorate plaque in memroy of Vimla Storey who founded the centre is unveiled by her son Sammeer Storey and niece Shoela Hussain.

South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, was unable to attend the plaque unveiling, but sent the centre a message of support to those present.

"I am sorry not to be with you in person to share this very special day,” she said.

"However, I shall be taking a moment here in Parliament today to stop and to reflect on the important contribution dear Vimla has made to our fantastic South Shields community over many decades.

"In these very troubled times, we can all take inspiration from Vimla, who was a true community leader and a pioneer in community cohesion, providing a warm and welcoming space in establishing Apna Ghar, as well as employment, education and cultural and social opportunities for all who have attended over the years.

“When we lose someone who has made such a difference, they are never truly gone.

"Vimla will always be here, her legacy of inclusion, friendship and valuing people lives on and I am delighted that you will now be able to see this beautiful plaque each day as a reminder of the light she lit here, in ‘our home’ Apna Ghar, and that continues to shine brightly.”

