As the milestone celebration was recognised across the nation, families in South Tyneside and beyond came together to raise a glass to the Queen and thank her for a lifetime of service.

And at St Cuthbert’s Avenue in Horsley Hill, South Shields, it was a real team effort with the whole street joining in with the fun!

Many thanks to resident Gemma Wilkinson for sending us a great selection of pictures; we’re just sorry we can’t use them all!

She said: “The street came together, fundraising. It showed what a community can do when needed.”

The event was organised by Jimmy and Teresa Heslop, Gemma added. It took place on Monday, June 6.

The bosses Teresa and Jimmy Heslop, pictured, organised the event with Jimmy decorating the whole street.

Picture perfect Gemma and Natalia strike a pose in the Jubilee frame.

Family fun Fun for all ages at the St Cuthbert's Avenue street party.

Taking part There was lots of fun to enjoy on the day thanks to Lil Devil DJ Entertainment in South Shields.