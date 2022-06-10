As the milestone celebration was recognised across the nation, families in South Tyneside and beyond came together to raise a glass to the Queen and thank her for a lifetime of service.
And at St Cuthbert’s Avenue in Horsley Hill, South Shields, it was a real team effort with the whole street joining in with the fun!
Many thanks to resident Gemma Wilkinson for sending us a great selection of pictures; we’re just sorry we can’t use them all!
She said: “The street came together, fundraising. It showed what a community can do when needed.”
The event was organised by Jimmy and Teresa Heslop, Gemma added. It took place on Monday, June 6.