Jubilee fun at St Cuthbert's Avenue in South Shields.

Platinum Jubilee in South Shields: Families come together for epic street party in honour of Queen's 70-year reign

The four-day bank holiday in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will live in the memories of a generation.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:37 am

As the milestone celebration was recognised across the nation, families in South Tyneside and beyond came together to raise a glass to the Queen and thank her for a lifetime of service.

And at St Cuthbert’s Avenue in Horsley Hill, South Shields, it was a real team effort with the whole street joining in with the fun!

Many thanks to resident Gemma Wilkinson for sending us a great selection of pictures; we’re just sorry we can’t use them all!

She said: “The street came together, fundraising. It showed what a community can do when needed.”

The event was organised by Jimmy and Teresa Heslop, Gemma added. It took place on Monday, June 6.

1. The bosses

Teresa and Jimmy Heslop, pictured, organised the event with Jimmy decorating the whole street.

Photo: Gemma Wilkinson

2. Picture perfect

Gemma and Natalia strike a pose in the Jubilee frame.

Photo: Gemma Wilkinson

3. Family fun

Fun for all ages at the St Cuthbert's Avenue street party.

Photo: Gemma Wilkinson

4. Taking part

There was lots of fun to enjoy on the day thanks to Lil Devil DJ Entertainment in South Shields.

Photo: Gemma Wilkinson

