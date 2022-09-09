Plea to find Good Samaritan who came to aid of runner after accident while training for Great North Run in South Shields
Are you the South Shields heroine who came to the aid of an injured runner?
The search has begun to find the mystery cyclist who stayed with Eamonn Gribben, 62, after he had a nasty fall.
He told the Gazette: “I want to say thank you. She was amazing. It could have been a lot worse if she hadn’t.”
Eamonn suffered suspected concussion and lost lots of blood on his last Great North Run training jog.
Most Popular
-
1
Great North Run: Organisers confirm famous half marathon WILL go ahead on Sunday in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death
-
2
FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Three cleared of murder but Shaun Riches GUILTY of manslaughter
-
3
No insurance and failing to provide a breath sample – the latest South Tyneside court cases
-
4
Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead and weekend football cancelled as nation grieves for Queen
-
5
Serial criminal with over 180 offences given 18-month ban from South Tyneside Next store
He was 7k into his run when he fell at The Leas at around 11.30am on Thursday. He can barely remember what happened other than his very own ‘amazing’ hero came to his aid.
He know that she was a cyclist and was called Daisy, but has little recollection of anything else.
“I was totally out of it,” said Eamonn who is the licence holder for 7 nurseries across South Tyneside and Wearside. "I lost a lot of blood. It was in my face, on my chin, my shoulders, my arms.”
He hurt both hands, both knees, his head, shoulders and was being checked for possible concussion.
"All I remember is that it was misty and I must have hit something and fallen forward and hit my head. The next thing I know, I was lying on the grass.”
Eamonn, who runs nurseries including Harton Village Kindergarten, added: “I didn’t know where I was or how long I had been there but she was an amazing young woman who stayed with me until I could talk again. She helped me on to my feet and walked me over the fields.
"She stayed with me until someone could come for me.”
He told the woman that she should leave if she had somewhere she needed to be, but she said ‘I am not going anywhere’.
Eamonn added: "There are still people out there who look out for others in need and I want to say thank you.”
Read More
He only knows that his Good Samaritan was called Daisy and was ex-Forces and about to start a new job.
He still hoped to run the Great North Run this weekend and he is raising money for charity. People can donate to his cause here.
Are you the Good Samaritan who came to Eamonn’s aid? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]