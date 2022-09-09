The search has begun to find the mystery cyclist who stayed with Eamonn Gribben, 62, after he had a nasty fall.

He told the Gazette: “I want to say thank you. She was amazing. It could have been a lot worse if she hadn’t.”

Eamonn suffered suspected concussion and lost lots of blood on his last Great North Run training jog.

Eamonn Gribben who hopes to find the mystery heroine who came to his aid after suffering a horrific fall on a training run.

He was 7k into his run when he fell at The Leas at around 11.30am on Thursday. He can barely remember what happened other than his very own ‘amazing’ hero came to his aid.

He know that she was a cyclist and was called Daisy, but has little recollection of anything else.

“I was totally out of it,” said Eamonn who is the licence holder for 7 nurseries across South Tyneside and Wearside. "I lost a lot of blood. It was in my face, on my chin, my shoulders, my arms.”

He hurt both hands, both knees, his head, shoulders and was being checked for possible concussion.

Eamonn Gribben who wants to thank the Good Samaritan who came to his aid when he fell during a training run.

"All I remember is that it was misty and I must have hit something and fallen forward and hit my head. The next thing I know, I was lying on the grass.”

Eamonn, who runs nurseries including Harton Village Kindergarten, added: “I didn’t know where I was or how long I had been there but she was an amazing young woman who stayed with me until I could talk again. She helped me on to my feet and walked me over the fields.

"She stayed with me until someone could come for me.”

He told the woman that she should leave if she had somewhere she needed to be, but she said ‘I am not going anywhere’.

Some of Eamonn's injuries.

Eamonn added: "There are still people out there who look out for others in need and I want to say thank you.”

He only knows that his Good Samaritan was called Daisy and was ex-Forces and about to start a new job.

He still hoped to run the Great North Run this weekend and he is raising money for charity. People can donate to his cause here.

The first Great North Run. Eamonn Gribben was training for this year's event when he fell during training.