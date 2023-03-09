News you can trust since 1849
Police say death of a woman in Jarrow is not being treated as suspicious

Northumbria Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a woman’s death in Jarrow is being treated as “non suspicious”.

By Ryan Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 12:26pm

Officers were called to a property by the North East Ambulance Service on Pearson Place during early hours of Wednesday morning (March 8) following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

Police attended and sadly found the woman dead inside the property – her next of kin have been told and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Pearson Place in Jarrow. Photo: Google Maps.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 12.40am yesterday (Wednesday) police were alerted by the ambulance service following a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address on Pearson Place, Jarrow.

“Officers attended the scene and found a woman who was sadly deceased inside the property. Her next of kin have been made aware.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report has been made for the coroner.”

