Police warning after South Shields dog snatch report
Police were alerted after a dog owner complained that his pet had been stolen from him while he was out for a seaside stroll.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said on Monday: “At about 12.20pm yesterday police received a report that a dog had been stolen on the beach near the Haven Point leisure centre, in South Shields.
“It was reported that a man had picked up the Yorkshire Terrier, claiming it was his dog that had gone missing a number of years ago. “He has then fled the scene at which point the current owner of the dog has contacted police.
“Police inquiries were able to identify the man as the previous owner of the dog and located both him and the animal at his home address.
“The man has been spoken to by police and the dog has been returned to its current owner. All parties have been spoken to and there won't be any further police action.”