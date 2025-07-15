Anne-Marie is set to light up the Stadium of Light this summer with a special performance.

World Rugby and O2 have announced that the pop superstar will play the opening show when the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off at the home of the Black Cats on Friday, August 22.

Anne-Marie is heading to Sunderland

England will take on USA for the much-anticipated tournament with the lively performance, produced by Live Nation, to set the tone for an action-packed six weeks of women’s rugby, featuring 16 of the world’s best teams competing at stadiums around the country.

Fans can grab their tickets right now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com for the opportunity to witness the performance and the start of the tournament first-hand.

Known for hits such such as ‘2002’, ‘Friends’, and ‘Rockabye’, Anne-Marie has racked up multiple BRIT Award nominations and is known for her energetic sets.

The opening match will also feature a fan parade across the new Keel Crossing.

In addition to hosting the performance by Anne-Marie, Priority - O2’s award-winning customer rewards programme - will be giving a small number of lucky customers the chance to meet the singer before the match, giving them exclusive access to a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.

Fans can enter a ballot via the Priority app, which is available for free to all O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers. The ballot is open from today until 4 August and can be accessed here.

Anne-Marie shared her excitement, saying: “I’m so excited to perform at the Opening Show presented by O2 and be part of this massive moment for women’s sport. Now that I’ve got a daughter of my own, it means even more to be involved in something that shows the next generation that they can do anything. I know Sunderland is going to be going crazy, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “Anne-Marie is an exciting British singer-songwriter celebrated for her powerful vocals, dynamic performances, and genre-blending pop hits, and we are thrilled that she will be opening Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on 22 August in Sunderland.

“Her music often delves into themes of empowerment, love, and personal growth, resonating with what rugby brings to its communities around the world.”

Gareth Griffiths, Director, Partnerships and Sponsorship, Virgin Media O2, said: “It’s impossible to overstate the importance of this tournament for women’s rugby, and the opening match is a landmark moment for sports fans everywhere.

“O2 is proud to play its part as an Official Partner of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and to celebrate the opening match the best way we know how – bringing the worlds of music and sport together. Anne-Marie is one of the UK’s most exciting music talents and the perfect artist to kick off the proceedings.”

James Massing, Senior Vice President of Special Operations, Live Nation, said: “Working alongside World Rugby and O2 to highlight the incredible talent in the women’s game is a great opportunity for Live Nation.

“This partnership allows us to bring our creativity and experience to a sports environment, promoting and supporting the tournament’s growth. Anne-Marie is the perfect act for the opening show, and we’re excited to be part of delivering this unforgettable experience.”

Running from 22 August to 27 September, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will take place across eight venues throughout England, making it the biggest celebration of women’s rugby ever staged.

More than 330,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament, with prices starting at £5 for children and £10 for adults via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.