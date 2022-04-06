Port of Tyne provides funding for Hebburn youth club

St Luke’s Youth Club received £750 from the Port of Tyne Community Action Fund towards the salary costs for a part-time youth worker, club resources and a visit to the local pantomime.

The grant will support the group weekly sessions until next month.

The club was set up for young people aged eight to 12 to make friends and take part in sport, art and other recreational and cultural activities.

Members of St Luke's Youth Group during the festive period

Funds to run the club are raised primarily through subs and fundraising activities.

As part of the grant request the youth club asked for funds to take the youth club members and their families to a pantomime over the festive period.

Marie Hornby, youth club leader at St Luke’s, said that the pantomime was a way to give the young people a “magical experience, and lifelong happy memories for children whose lives have been so blighted by the pandemic”.

She said: “We would like to say thank you for the generous grant to our youth club. We always have limited funds so this award has enabled us to do the things we want to do over the next 12 months including hiring a part-time youth leader, and buying resources, as well as the visit to the pantomime.”

Louise Tinkler, director of human resources at Port of Tyne added: “We are very proud to have been able to support St Luke’s youth club with funds from the Port of Tyne Community Action Fund.

"It has been a tough few years and the work they do with young people, to keep them engaged and to help them make lasting memories with their families and friends, is essential during times like these.”

The Community Action Fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2007 with three key aims: to help communities thrive; improve health and wellbeing; and supporting children and young people to thrive.