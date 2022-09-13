Primary school shares 'special' memories of day the Queen visited during her Golden Jubilee year

Staff and pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Jarrow, were delighted when the Queen visited in May 2002, while in the region to officially open the Metro line to Sunderland.

The school is remembering the Queen by sharing photos and newspaper cuttings from the visit, as well as creating a physical and online book where children and staff can share their own written tributes and drawings.

Teacher Mary Jordan recalled the ‘special’ day as she was pictured with a plaque honouring the Royal Visit.

Queen visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Jarrow in 2002.

She said: “The headteacher at the time was sworn to secrecy for months before she could share the information with the rest of the staff.

“On the day of the visit, the Queen travelled on the Metro from Sunderland to Fellgate, then travelled by car to our school. There was a marquee on the school yard and groups of children came from other schools in South Tyneside.

“The children from our school were given priority and were able to stand at the front of the crowds and wave their flags.”

The school has recalled the special memories of the Queen's visit.

Mrs Jordan recalled that although the weather was “not kind” on the day, it did nothing to dampen everyone’s spirits.

She added: “We gave Her Majesty a typical St Joseph’s warm welcome. It was a very special day and many of those pupils are now parents themselves so they are able to share their memories with their own children.”

The school plans to display some of the photos for the local community to view. A book in commemoration of the visit will also be exhibited for the community.

Paul Craig, Headteacher of St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School said: “We were fortunate enough to welcome the Queen to St. Joseph’s back in May 2002, and the plaque that takes pride of place in our school entrance is a wonderful reminder of this.

Mary Jordan, a teacher at St Joseph’s pictured with the plaque honouring the Royal Visit remembers it well.

“We still have staff here who remember the day well and many of the children in school at the time are now parents of our pupils. Photographs of the day were being widely shared by all on Friday morning following the Queen’s passing on Thursday.”