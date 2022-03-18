Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: watch how the Royal romance blossomed in new documentary, with expert analysis
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story has been one of the most talked about romances of the 21st Century.
How did it start? Where did their love bloom? Who were the original Duke and Duchess of Sussex?
With exclusive footage, this is the full story of their love covering what happened on the night they met; their engagement, the royal wedding, and more.
Featuring Nottingham, Brighton, Windsor, London, and Africa, Yael Breuer from Latest TV and Andrew Bullock - now at Good Morning Britain - follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan to trace their love affair from the day they met to the day they left the UK.
Watch the first chapter of their amazing love story before they landed in LA.
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally. Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk