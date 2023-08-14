Melanie Munroe a nurse from Boldon and her friend Paula Fowler from East Boldon will stage the Say Yes to the Prom Dress event at Boldon’s Clarion Hotel on January 7. It will be similar to a wedding fair.

The pair are in the process of collecting at least 100 prom dresses, plus suits for the boys, to be sold at the fair for £40-£50, depending on the original cost. Admission to the event is free.

The dresses will be displayed in a short catwalk show and a seamstress will attend to advise on whether or not a dress can be altered.

Paula Fowler, left and Melanie Munroe have launched their prom appeal to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Image, Sunderland Echo.

The organisers have informed schools across Sunderland and South Tyneside of the event.

Most of the dresses will only have been worn once; if that. Melanie’s daughter Olivia, 22, has donated her dress which cost £600 and had a single outing. Younger daughter Emily, 19, has a dress costing £390 plus alterations, but it was never worn due to the pandemic cancelling proms in 2020.

Melanie nursed her dad John Faulkner through his cancer, which ended his life at 75 in November 2022. Paula also has a personal interest in Cancer Research.

Melanie said: “You can rarely sell these dresses online. Often girls want the prom dress shopping experience.

“A lot of people have tried unsuccessfully to sell these dresses, so they’re in parents’ lofts doing nothing. So this is all about re-use, re-cycle, re-love and being environmentally friendly.

“We’ve already asked people if they would be happy to donate their dresses or suits and they like the idea. They would rather the clothes were used than kept in a box, unused.

“To get the kids along we’re making it a prom fair; which will be like a wedding fair. This could be good for parents who might struggle with the cost.”

To donate, email [email protected] or call 07943 236784.