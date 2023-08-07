News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Across South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and more, these are the cheapest properties available in South Tyneside at the moment.Across South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and more, these are the cheapest properties available in South Tyneside at the moment.
Across South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and more, these are the cheapest properties available in South Tyneside at the moment.

Property: The cheapest houses currently on the the market in South Tyneside including South Shields and more

There are some bargains to be had across the region.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest houses which are currently on the market around South Tyneside.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Excluding those which are scheduled to be listed for auctions, these are some of the top deals to be had across the region.

A ground floor flat in this Jarrow block is listed at £27,500 for a 50% share.

1. Park Road, Jarrow

A ground floor flat in this Jarrow block is listed at £27,500 for a 50% share. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This is another ground floor apartment which is listed for £40,000. The listing describes the site as an "ideal first time buy".

2. Marlborough Street, South Shields

This is another ground floor apartment which is listed for £40,000. The listing describes the site as an "ideal first time buy". Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This one bedroom apartment in South Shields is currently on the market for £40,950.

3. Drake Close, South Sields

This one bedroom apartment in South Shields is currently on the market for £40,950. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A two bedroom apartment on this South Shields road is currently listed for £45,250.

4. Richmond Road, South Shields

A two bedroom apartment on this South Shields road is currently listed for £45,250. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PropertySouth TynesideSouth ShieldsRightmove