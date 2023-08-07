There are some bargains to be had across the region.

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest houses which are currently on the market around South Tyneside.

Excluding those which are scheduled to be listed for auctions, these are some of the top deals to be had across the region.

1 . Park Road, Jarrow A ground floor flat in this Jarrow block is listed at £27,500 for a 50% share. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Marlborough Street, South Shields This is another ground floor apartment which is listed for £40,000. The listing describes the site as an "ideal first time buy". Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Drake Close, South Sields This one bedroom apartment in South Shields is currently on the market for £40,950. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Richmond Road, South Shields A two bedroom apartment on this South Shields road is currently listed for £45,250. Photo: Google Photo Sales