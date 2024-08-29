North East Automotive Alliance chief executive Paul Butler.

Over 150 people in South Tyneside are to be offered specialist help to get back into the jobs market, thanks to a £1.4m training initiative.

The project – run by motor manufacturing firms in the region and South Tyneside Council – is being funded by cash from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), with the aim of ‘at least 60 people gaining high quality jobs’ by April next year.

The cash for the Inclusivity Pilot in Advanced Manufacturing, South Tyneside (IPAM-ST) comes from The North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) – the UK’s largest cluster of motoring sector firms – which has secured £3.3m from the SPF for a series of training projects in the region.

The project is aimed at people who are long-term unemployed, economically inactive, or not in education.

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park at Whitemare Pool.

NEAA chief executive Paul Butler, said: “The region has a great many outstanding manufacturing companies, who are contributing enormously to the local economy, not least by the creation of many thousands of high-quality jobs.

“However, the biggest potential barrier to continued success, is the regular supply of a skilled workforce.”

He added: “These projects we are now facilitating, in conjunction with partner organisation, will play an important part in filling that gap and, equally important, providing a real opportunity for people who have been unemployed for some time, to step forward and rebuild their lives through new skills and training.”

The pilot project aims to address the issues presented by a long-term cycle of unemployment and economic inactivity and provide people with help to access jobs with local employers, through the NEAA’s links with member organisations.

Cllr Margaret Meling.

It is being run in partnership with the DWP and South Tyneside Works.

Unemployment and economic inactivity have been identified as acute issues in South Tyneside – disproportionately hitting residents and constraining the local economy and the council is keen for residents to benefit from opportunities provided by projects like the International Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Cllr Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for economic growth and transport, said: “Connecting residents to jobs and skills is one of the council’s five ambitions and enabling the long-term unemployed and economically inactive to access opportunities in the green economy, is central to that.

“We know that South Tyneside and our region is right at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, automotive and engineering and it is vital that we nurture our workforce and equip people with the right skills so they can capitalise on the opportunities this provides.”

The NEAA’s operational role will include leading and managing staff on the pilot in pursuit of its objectives and policies.

While the fund is for the residents of South Tyneside, potential employers can be based anywhere in the North East – with a strong employer focus, enabling firms of all sizes, to identify their skill requirements for their current and future workforces.

The North East Automotive Alliance was established in 2015 to promote and support the region’s key automotive sector.

The industry-led organisation supports the economic sustainable growth and competitiveness of the sector and provides a collaborative network between member companies.