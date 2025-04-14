Pub aims to rally the troops for fundraiser

Steamboat landlady Kath Brain with Joe Mills, Jim Jorden and Barry Harrison.

A pub boss hopes to rally the troops to support her bid to raise cash to help military men and women to stay fighting fight during and after their careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kath Brain, 45, licensee of The Steamboat, in Mill Dam, South Shields, is urging regulars and others who fancy a tipple to take part in a night of fun and prizewinning raffles in support of the borough’s Royal British Legion NAAFI Break group – which supports military veterans and their families.

To boost her efforts, she has enlisted the support of ex-serviceman Jim Jordan, 78, to encourage participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope punters will flock to the boozer and dig deep while enjoying raffles, games and other events on Wednesday, April 23.

a

Prizes offered up by businesses and the pub’s friends include a case of beer, a free hair styling, and chocolates - and more goodies will be added.

The event coincides with St George’s Day – and Kath and Jim, a former corporal in the Durham Light Infantry and retired police sergeant, hope it will spur customers into cash-giving action.

All money raised will be used to support the legion’s work, including with the upkeep of two flats at Laygate, South Shields, used as accommodation by ex-service people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kath said: “The pub will be decked out to mark St George’s Day, and I’m hoping for a great turnout from people who want to help with this fundraiser.

“I’ve recently learnt about the work the Royal British Legion does in South Tyneside, and I decided I wanted to do my bit to help.

“It does some wonderful work locally to support those who have served their country and who now need a bit of help in return.

“The pub’s regulars are always very generous in their support of our events, and I’m sure they will be this time too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All are welcome to come along and take part in what promises to be a fun event.”

Jim, the legion’s South Tyneside games master, said he was grateful for the pub's backing, adding: “All the money we raise will be used in the local community.

“We offer support to service people and ex-service people, and all fundraising is important. I’m hopeful the event will be well supported.”