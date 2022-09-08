Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III returns to London as nation grieves for loss of Queen
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with some of her closest family by her side.
Her Majesty the Queen ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.
In the North East, the iconic Great North Run half marathon has been confirmed as going ahead this Sunday (September 11). The 13.1-mile route runs between Newcastle and South Shields, raising thousands for charity.
Other events due to take place throughout the Great Run weekend have been postponed, as have Premier League and EFL fixtures across the coming days.
BBC One has also suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday.
A lifetime of service and the legacy left behind
Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (King George VI), with her coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve her people.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
After returning to London with the Queen Consort (Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall), he is expected to address the nation for the first time on Friday.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday (September 10) in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Key Events
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Countless tributes are being paid to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
What’s happening with the cricket?
Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
Update from Northern on rail strikes
Northern Trains has confirmed that a normal timetable will operate on all days next week - week commencing, Monday, September 12 - following the cancellation of suspended strike action.
The RMT and ASLEF trade unions that they have suspended planned strike action on September 15 and September 17.
Other tributes from across South Tyneside.
Public buildings and spaces across South Tyneside have been paying tribute to the Queen as the country enters a period of public mourning. Visit our website here for more pictures taken across the borough on Friday.
Books of condolence opened across South Tyneside - here’s where you can leave a message
People are being invited to pay their respects after books of condolence have been opened in South Tyneside, allowing people to leave a message of tribute following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
If you’re looking to visit a book of condolence near you, you can get more information here.
The King and Queen Consort
The plane carrying the King and Queen was watched by over 150,000 people on a flight tracking website as it landed.
According to FlightRadar24, 153,000 users were tracking flight KRH20R as it touched down at RAF Northolt at 1:35pm.
The Embraer Legacy 600 jet spent an hour and five minutes in the air, having left Aberdeen at 12:30pm.
Queen Elizabeth II remembered at Roker, Sunderland
Our sincere thanks to John Fenwick for sending us this picture of a tribute on the sand at Roker in Sunderland. May she rest in peace.
Books of condolence have been opened in Northumberland
The Archbishop of Canterbury speaks
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, sparked laughter in the Lords chamber as he recounted the holding of barbeques in January at the late Queen’s country seat of Sandringham in Norfolk.
He said: “One of the greatest privileges of sitting on these benches is that within a year or so of becoming a diocesan bishop you are invited to spend a weekend at Sandringham and there, often in January, you go for a barbeque – fortitude.”
He went on: “And you have the enormous gift given to you of being able to spend time with her late Majesty, with her family, with the jigsaw puzzle and all the other things that are there.
“Thus on behalf of these benches I know from the conversations we have among ourselves that there is a profound sense of personal sorrow and an even more profound sense of the significance of the virtues of the characteristics of the late Queen.”
The top cleric sparked further laughter when he added: “She had a dry sense of humour and the ability to spot the absurd. The Church of England was very capable of giving her material. But she never exercised that at the expense of others.
“Her memory when I last saw her in June was as sharp as it could ever have been. She remembered meetings 40, 50 years ago and drew on lessons from those times to speak of today and what we needed to learn.”
‘The most remarkable person I have ever met'
Conservative former prime minister Theresa May told the Commons: “Queen Elizabeth II was quite simply the most remarkable person I have ever met”.
During her tribute in the Commons, Maidenhead MP Mrs May also recounted her weekly audiences with the monarch during her time as prime minister.
She said: “Across the nations of the world, for so many people, meeting Queen Elizabeth simply made their day and for many will be the memory of their life.
“Of course, for those of us who had the honour to serve as one of her prime ministers, those meetings were more frequent with the weekly audiences.
“These were not meetings with a high and mighty monarch, but a conversation with a woman of experience and knowledge and immense wisdom. They were also the one meeting I went to, which I knew it would not be briefed out to the media.”
The comment was met with laughter by MPs, before Mrs May added: “What made those audiences so special was the understanding the Queen had of issues which came from the work she put into her red boxes, combined with her years of experience.”