Queen Elizabeth II: Period of royal mourning confirmed as nation grieves for Queen - live updates
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8 following an earlier update about concerns for her health.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.
BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday as families across the country await further details of what will happen next.
Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
Paying tribute to his mother, he said: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
He’s expected to address the nation on television on Friday.
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 12:06
Key Events
- King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as news of her death was confirmed.
- A 10-day period of national mourning has begun following the Queen’s death.
- Tributes are being paid to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who ruled for more than 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Tributes are continuing to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
EFL confirm postponement of fixtures, including Pools v Doncaster
Hartlepool United’s League Two fixture with Doncaster Rovers has been postponed after the EFL confirmed its plans following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Richard Masters explains Premier League decision
The Premier League has postponed this weekend’s fixtures “as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.
Sunderland v Millwall postponed as EFL release statement
Sunderland’s game against Millwall and all other EFL fixtures scheduled both today and tomorrow have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
North East football fixtures
Hartlepool United, Middlesbrough FC, Newcastle United and Hartlepool United were all due to play games over the weekend.
All Premier League and EFL fixtures for the weekend have been cancelled, it was confirmed on Friday morning.
The following games will be affected by the announcement:
Hartlepool v Doncaster - 3pm Saturday
Blackpool v Middlesbrough - 3pm Saturday
Sunderland v Millwall - 3pm Saturday
West Ham v Newcastle - 2pm Sunday
Breaking news on the weekend’s sport
All games in the Premier League and EFL this weekend have been postponed following the death of the Queen, the governing bodies have announced. We’ll bring you more information on this as we get it.
What did the Government guidance for sport say?
The Government guidance stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.
“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.
“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.
“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.
“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”
The Great North Run is due to take place on Sunday, September 11 between Newcastle and South Shields.
More information on the weekend’s sport plans
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday, but have been advised they may wish to cancel anything scheduled for the day of her State Funeral.
Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of fixtures in the wake of The Queen’s death.
Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.
No date has yet been fixed for that.
His Majesty and the Queen Consort to make the journey back to London
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Birkhall in Scotland as they travel to London on Friday. Picture: PA.
‘Your duty, now, is done Ma’am'
Among flowers laid at the foot of a golden beech tree, planted by the Queen at the National Memorial Arboretum during her Golden Jubilee tour of the 2002, were touching hand-written tributes.
One read: “The nation’s hearts ache as we mourn your passing but we hold comfort in the fact you are reunited with your true love.
“I am honoured to have served you but my heart weeps tears.
“Your duty, now, is done Ma’am.”