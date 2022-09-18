She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how South Tyneside celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the borough and beyond.

