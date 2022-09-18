News you can trust since 1849
We take a look back at happy celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II: Platinum Jubilee pictures as South Tyneside prepares to say goodbye to Queen at state funeral

Final preparations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway, bringing to the end a period of national mourning following her death at the age of 96.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:55 am

She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how South Tyneside celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the borough and beyond.

Thank you, Ma'am.

1. Little ones

Children singing Jubilee songs for Hebburn Court Nursing Home residents.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Sunshine day

From left, sisters Myra Smith and Elizabeth Smith at the Harton Grove Jubilee party.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Star baker

Lilian Porter with her great-granddaughter Jessica Haslam, holding the Jubilee cake they made.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. A lifetime of service

Julie Walker, who organised Jubilee events at Jubilee court, in recognition of the Queen's 70 years.

Photo: Frank Reid

Elizabeth IIQueenSouth Tyneside
