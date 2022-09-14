Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after moving procession

A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall - a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route this afternoon.

In bright summer sunshine, funeral marches played by military bands added to the solemn mood that left some mourners weeping, while others held up their camera phones to record the historic moment.

King Charles III led the royal family as they walked behind the coffin, draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, and pulled on a gun carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

Thousands of mourners flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing the official residence where she spent so much of her working life at the heart of the nation, with viewing areas declared full ahead of the procession starting.

The new monarch walked in line with the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Behind the King were the Queen's grandsons in a line - Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales - who were followed by the late monarch's son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen's cousin, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdown.

Royal family members saluted as they made their way past the Cenotaph while Harry bowed his head.

The bearer party carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

The Duke of York turned his eyes to the right to look upon the Cenotaph as the procession made its way past.

The Queen had arrived at her former home on Tuesday evening in gloom and rain but for her departure from the palace in bright sunshine.

Shortly after the arrival of the coffin at Westminster Hall, US President Joe Biden said he had spoken to the King on Wednesday to offer his condolences on the death of his mother.

(left to right) the Earl of Wessex, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Queen Consort, the Duke of Sussex, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Peter Phillips, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Earl of Snowdon and Prince Michael of Kent, behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, as it lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.