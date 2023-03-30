Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz with Easter eggs.

Hundreds of you have already donated chocolate treats to our annual Easter Egg appeal – run in conjunction with charity Hope 4 Kidz – as the deadline looms his weekend.

We are asking readers to provide a little cheer for needy youngsters by buying extra chocolate treats and dropping them off at collection points all over the area.

These will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Some of the Easter eggs collected at a previous appeal, with organisers hoping for more of the same.

This year, because of the cost of living crisis, there are more children than ever in local refuges, hospitals, homeless units and special needs centres.

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “Thanks to the fantastic support we have had from local people, we have already begun delivering eggs.

“We all know the economic crisis is hitting people more than ever but, if you can, your support on the last weekend of the Gazette Easter Egg Appeal will make a huge difference to children in those less fortunate families.

Gazette Editor Liam Kennedy, said: "We are all living in very difficult times at the moment but, just as our readers did for our Christmas appeal, I know the people of South Tyneside will do all they can to bring some cheer into the lives of local children.

“We are delighted to once again be part of this appeal. It is a cracking cause.”

The annual appeal is run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper the Sunderland Echo and donations will be collected from the drop-off points on Monday, April 3.

Drop-off points for eggs are at the Asda stores in South Shields and Boldon; Morrisons, in Ocean Road, South Shields; The Gym, in Crossgate, South Shields and Café Mio, in Sunderland Road, South Shields.