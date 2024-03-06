Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz.

This year’s Easter Egg Appeal – run in conjunction with the charity Hope 4 Kidz – is underway, with three drop off points in the borough.

We are asking readers to give a little cheer for needy youngsters by buying an extra treat – an Easter egg or toy – and dropping them off at the collection points.

These will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Drop off points for donations are now in operation at:

* Morrisons supermarket in Ocean Road.

*Cafe Mio, in Sunderland Road, South Shields.

*The Gym, in Crossgate, South Shields.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “Every Easter egg or gift makes a huge difference to those families or children in extreme circumstance.

“I am always amazed and humbled at how generous people are in supporting our annual appeal, especially as so many people have their own challenges at the moment."

She added: “It is wonderful that local businesses have provided three drop off sites in the area and others are running campaigns to collect donations through their staff, customers and commercial contacts.

“Our thanks go to all the businesses who have supported our appeals over the years and the new ones which have joined this year.”

Our Easter appeal follows on from the Gazette’s annual Christmas toy appeal, which saw over 5,000 presents – worth over £35,000 – handed out to children through over 50 support organisations in the area, including hospitals, homeless, domestic violence and children's special needs units and community hubs

Last year, your generosity saw over 4,000 chocolate treats donated to our annual Easter Egg Appeal.

Viv added: "That was truly amazing and we could not have done it without the support of local people who recognise that there are many children who need help and decide that they can do something about that.

"However small your donation might seem, when you add them all together, it becomes a lot.

The Easter Egg Appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, The Sunderland Echo, and there also also drop off points in Sunderland.

Donations are being accepted at:

*Asda, in Grangetown.

*The HSBC Bank, at The Bridges.

*Morrisons, in Doxford Park.

*Peter Heron estate agents, in Fulwell.

*Sainsburys, in Silksworth and Wessington Way.

*The BIC Hub, Washington.

*The BIC Hub, Sunderland.

*Hays Travel, at The Bridges.

*Barclay’s Bank, in Fawcett Street.

The appeal is also being supported by a number of local businesses – including Adkins & Cheurfi Recruitment, Arriva, Bunzl, Christs College, Hays Travel HQ, Housing 21, Lofthouse and Partners, Maxim FM, North East BIC, Siemens Energy, BIC Hub Washington, BIC Hub Sunderland, Rolls Royce, Washington; Barclays Call Centre, Volvo Truck and Bus Centre, Baker Hughes, Adecco.

The last day to make a donation is Monday March 26 – after which, they will be distributed to the recipient organisations.