'Recovery walk' to highlight efforts against drug and alcohol problems in South Tyneside

The walk will start at the amphitheatre in South Shields.

South Tyneside Adult Recovery Service (STARS) is holding a ‘recovery walk’ to mark the final day of National Recovery Month.

Held each September, ‘Recovery Month’ is a national event celebrating the achievements of people who have sought treatment for drug and alcohol use.

STARS staff, volunteers, people who have received support from the service and their family and friends will come together to celebrate their recovery journeys on Thursday September 30.

The walk will start at The Amphitheatre in South Shields at 10.30am and will be spreading the message that treatment is effective and that people can - and do - recover from substance misuse every single day.

STARS is a drug and alcohol recovery service delivered by the charity Humankind, which is committed to supporting service users at every stage in their recovery journey by providing advice and clinical interventions.

Mel Scott, area manager for STARS, said: “The recovery walk allows for staff, service users and partners to take a step back and reflect on all the hard work and determination they provide every single day.

“We are extremely proud of our service in South Tyneside, and this is a wonderful way to celebrate and we encourage anyone living in the area who would like to support the walk to come along and join us.”

Jen Feckie, lead practitioner at STARS, said: “Recovery month is an important month for substance misuse services, and this year I think it’s all the more important to promote.

"During lockdown the people who use our services have shown real strength and determination by remaining abstinent and sustaining their recovery”

XL Health staff will also be supporting the walk with marshal staff and a health bus at the end.

The community health organisation provides first aid workshops, health advice and support, as well as clinical services in community settings, across South Tyneside and beyond.

Lynsey Finlayson, Community Healthcare Project & Engagement Coordinator for XL Health, said: “The recovery walk is a great opportunity to recognise the positive steps taken by so many, on their recovery journey and XL Health are proud to be supporting Humankind with this event.”