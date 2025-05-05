Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North East heart charity the Red Sky Foundation is hosting a family fun sports day to raise vital funds to continue their work with babies, children and adults, who are born with or develop heart conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun day will take place at Ashbrooke Sports Club in Sunderland on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.

The event will have all the traditional school sports day activities with egg and spoon races, three-legged sprints and sack races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also enjoy an assault course, bouncy castle and human hungry hippo as well as all the fun of the fair with an array of rides for both big and little kids to enjoy.

Sergio Petrucci MBE and founder of Red Sky Foundation, said: “This event is about more than just fun - it’s about bringing families together to support some of the most underprivileged communities.

“The funds raised will help us purchase life-saving defibrillators, which will be installed in the city’s most vulnerable communities and venues.

“Every defibrillator we install gives a better chance of survival for someone facing a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond that, the money raised will also go towards supporting babies, children, and adults living with complex heart conditions.

“That’s something truly powerful, knowing that every person who takes part in the Family Fun Day is making a real difference to someone’s life.

“So, lace up your trainers, round up your loved ones, and bring your best competitive spirit. Sunderland’s biggest Family Fun Day is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Tickets are £7.50 for adults, £5 for kids, or you can purchase a family ticket for two adults and two children for for £20.

The Family Fun Sports Day will run from from 11am to 4pm and tickets can be purchased from the Try Booking website.