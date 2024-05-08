Bim during her cycling training.

A community garden in South Shields was the first to offer opportunities to people seeking sanctuary under a new initiative by the charity, Action Foundation.

The NECA Community Garden in Brockley Avenue has welcomed several volunteers, including Yousef Rastgoo, who fled Iran to make a new life here.

Yousef comes from a rural region of Iran where he used to farm, so he was delighted to find there were hens at the community garden.

Amelia Noake of Action Foundation at the community garden with refugee Bim.

Another volunteer, Abimbola Omolara Abiodun-ojo – Bim for short - says she enjoys taking fresh eggs back home with her to cook for her children and she’s been given her own raised bed to plant whatever she wants to grow.

Bin, who is from Nigeria, said: “Volunteering is soul lifting for me. I am learning new things and I have a purpose to my day that I can tell my children about.”

Garden manager Dave Johnson, said: “We like to think of the garden as a welcoming and safe place for visitors and volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life to come and learn, take part or just relax and meet people.”

As well as learning growing skills, Yousef and other people from Action Foundation’s ‘InterAction South Tyneside’ project, have also been learning woodwork and have made bulb planters and nest boxes.

Amelia Noake, Yousef Rastgoo and Dave Johnson at the community garden.

Others have been learning to cycle at South Marine Park thanks to the Cycle Partnership and Ocean Road Community Centre has hosted music sessions for volunteers, provided by Citizen Songwriters and first aid lessons by Rose Health and Safety Training.

Amelia Noake, social inclusion officer with Action Foundation, said: “We have loved growing our connections with local charities, organisations and businesses and I’m amazed at the welcome South Tyneside has provided.

“The volunteers have enjoyed engaging in gardening, woodwork, and cooking, and it would be great to continue to expand the opportunities available.”

She added: “An organisation looking for volunteers or has an opportunity for skill growth that would like to share with our community, we would love to hear from you”

InterAction South Tyneside aims to combat isolation and is funded by the Government’s Know Your Neighbourhood Fund.