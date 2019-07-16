Relay for Life hailed a success as it raises more than £63,000 for Cancer Research UK
Dedicated fundraisers have raised an incredible £63,165 for Cancer Research UK as they take part in the 13th Relay for Life.
The event saw participants walk through the night as part of the 22-hour relay challenge at Monkton Stadium, in Jarrow.
It kicked off on Saturday and ran until the morning of Sunday, starting with a lap of honour by 50 cancer survivors, who were led by a brain tumour survivor Lily Slater.
Lily, 15, was just three when she was diagnosed with medullblastoma, a type of brain cancer, and has taken on the role of cutting the starting ribbon at 11 of the 13 Relay for Life events.
This year, 570 people as part of 45 teams took part in the event, which has been hailed as a “fantastic weekend” by organiser and event chairwoman Ann Walsh.
Ann, was honoured with the prestigious British Empire medal in 2016 for her inspiring fund-raising work for Cancer Research UK through organising the annual Relay for Life event.
In the years since the relay started the event has raised an incredible £728,000, with organisers now hoping to raise three quarters of million pounds in total for Cancer Research.
The community event sees men, women and children take part, with many who were at the very first event continuing to be involved more than a decade on.
Ann was delighted with its success once again and said fund-raising money is still continuing to come in.
She said: “It was a fantastic weekend.
“The rain was unexpected, but it didn't dampen everyone’s enthusiasm.
“Lots of people achieved things they never thought they could both in terms of miles walked and money raised.
“I am being bombarded with messages from people saying they all want to sign up to take part again.
“Our fund-raising total for this year’s event is £63,165 with a lot of money still to come in.”
Cancer Research UK works to pioneer research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.