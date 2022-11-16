In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13, the cadets did their bit across South Tyneside to support the Armed Forces by selling poppies, wrist bands and snap rulers for the charity’s Poppy Appeal. Launched each year at the end of October, the famous appeal raises vital money to support the organisation’s work.

Shoppers may have spotted the cadets – who are part of A Company, Durham Army Cadet Force – at Jarrow’s Viking Centre or outside the town’s Morrisons branch.

They were supported in their community work by the Royal British Legion’s Hebburn branch and Hebburn Sea Cadets.

Vicky Stonehouse, of Hebburn RBL, said: “The cadets have played an integral part in the success of Hebburn on Tyne Branch Poppy Appeal this year. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved."

For more information about the Royal British Legion’s work and the Poppy Appeal, visit the charity’s website here.

Cadet Lance Corporal Hanlon, Cadets Johnson, Palmer, Graham, Scott, Thomas, Little, Ward, Worsley and Newman, with Cadet Force adult volunteers Sergeant Instructor Thomas, Sergeant Instructor Kyle and Sergeant Instructor Flockton.