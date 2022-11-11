Civic dignitaries, veterans and their families, uniformed organisations and members of the community came together for quiet reflection.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and Mayoress, Jean Copp, led tributes in Monkton Village with a parade from the Lord Nelson pub to the War Memorial for a service. The Mayor laid a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Armistice Day services were also held in South Shields at St Stephen’s Church in Mile End Road, the Merchant Navy Memorial at Mill Dam and the War Memorial at West Park, South Shields.

Mission to Seafarers remembrance service. South Tyneside council leader Tracey Dixon.

The Mayor said: “It was a privilege to honour all those who have served their country on Armistice Day.

“Once again, South Tyneside communities have shown pride in those who have sacrificed so much for the peace and freedoms we enjoy today, coming together to remember the fallen and thank those who are still in active service around the world."

She added: “The event was one of a number of services and parades taking place across South Tyneside giving people the chance to reflect and remember not only those who fought and lost their lives in conflicts but to remember the families they left behind. They should not, and will not, be forgotten.”

Further commemorations will take place on Remembrance Sunday, November 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon attends Armistice Day Service at the Misson to Seafarer's Seamans Memorial, Mill Dam, South Shields.

The Mayor and Mayoress and Mrs Jean Copp will lead the tributes in South Shields on the day, when a parade will leave South Shields Town Hall at 10.30am and march along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for a service at 10.55am.

Wreaths will be laid by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Wing Commander David L Harris, the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, Leader of South Tyneside Council Councillor Tracey Dixon and Chief Executive, Jonathan Tew.

Other services taking place include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow: Parade assembles outside of Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road at 10.30am, before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am.

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon attends Armistice Day Service at the Misson to Seafarer's Seamans Memorial, Mill Dam, South Shields.

Wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Lieutenant Farooq Hakim and Deputy Mayoress Mrs Lynne Blair and Cllr Jay Potts alongside other organisations and individuals.

Hebburn: 9.45am: Parade assembles at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade reforms at 10.40am and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at HMS Kelly Grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Lieutenant Jeffrey Brown and Councillor Wilf Flynn will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Whitburn: 10.40am: Parade assembles at Whitburn Parish Church before moving off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place at 10.55am. Councillor Jane Carter will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals. Parade will reform, marching back to Whitburn Parish Church for a service.

Remembrance commemorations 2022 in South Tyneside.

Cleadon: 10:50am: Service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street. Councillor Ian Forster will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Boldon: 10:10am: Parade will assemble at Grey Horse pub car park, before marching to St George’s Church for a short service at 10.35am. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial for a service at 10.55am. Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Remembrance commemorations 2022 in South Tyneside.

Remembrance commemorations 2022 in South Tyneside.

Mission to Seafarers remembrance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mission to Seafarers remembrance service.

Mission to Seafarers remembrance service.