Remembrance 2023: Durham Army Cadet Force supports The Royal British Legion Field of Remembrance

Cadets from Durham Army Cadet Force remembered the fallen and showed their support for the Royal British Legion this Remembrance season as they attended the Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance event.

In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12, Cadets from A Company, Durham Army Cadet Force attended the Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance to remember the fallen – at Saltwell Park, Gateshead, on Saturday, November 4.

The Army Cadets from Seaburn, Northfield Gardens, Jarrow, Hebburn, Gateshead and Blaydon detachments, joined members of the Royal British Legion, Regular and Reserve forces, Gateshead Council, Northumbria Army Cadet Force and the public to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

