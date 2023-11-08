Remembrance 2023: Durham Army Cadet Force supports The Royal British Legion Field of Remembrance
In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12, Cadets from A Company, Durham Army Cadet Force attended the Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance to remember the fallen – at Saltwell Park, Gateshead, on Saturday, November 4.
The Army Cadets from Seaburn, Northfield Gardens, Jarrow, Hebburn, Gateshead and Blaydon detachments, joined members of the Royal British Legion, Regular and Reserve forces, Gateshead Council, Northumbria Army Cadet Force and the public to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The field of remembrance is an opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.
For more information about the Royal British Legion’s work and the Poppy Appeal, visit the charity’s website at www.britishlegion.org.uk/