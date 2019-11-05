Remembrance Day services and parades to be held in South Tyneside

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, November 10, will see civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations will join members of the community to gather for quiet reflection.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Norman Dick and Mrs Jean Williamson will lead the tributes in South Shields on Remembrance Sunday.

The Mayor said: “As Mayor of South Tyneside and an ex-serving member of the Armed Forces, it will be a great honour and privilege to attend this year’s Remembrance services, pay my respects on behalf of the local community and remember those who have served their country.

Remembrance Service at South Shields Cenotaph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These events are an opportunity for the community to come together for a quiet and dignified reflection to remember all those who have sacrificed so much for this country and salute those who are still serving today.

“I hope that as many people as possible will attend the many services being held across the borough.”

Here are all the details on Remembrance services across the borough:

Remembrance Sunday - Sunday, November 10

Remembrance Sunday Service at Westoe Cenotaph. South Tyneside Council Leader Coun Iain Malcolm.

South Shields – Westoe:

10:15am: Parade will assemble on Beach Road at South Shields Town Hall before setting off at 10.30am where participants will march along Westoe Road to the War Memorial for service at 10.55am.

Wreaths will be laid by Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Mr Robin Brim, The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Norman Dick and Mrs Jean Williamson, The Leader of the Council, Councillor Iain Malcolm and Chief Executive of the Council, Mr Martin Swales.

Jarrow:

10.30am: Parade assembles outside of Jarrow Town Hall, in Grange Road, before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am. Wreaths will be laid by Deputy Mayor Councillor Gladys Hobson and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Mr Jeffrey Brown.

Hebburn:

9.45am: Parade assembles outside Hebburn Central, in Glen Street before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am.

Parade then marches to Carr Ellison Park for a service at the war memorial.

Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at Kelly Grave.

Whitburn:

10.40am: Parade assembles outside of Whitburn Parish Church and moves off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place.

A wreath will be laid by Deputy Leader Councillor Tracey Dixon.

Cleadon:

10.50am: Service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street.

A wreath will be laid by Councillor Jeff Milburn.

East Boldon:

10.15am: Parade assembles in Grey Horse Pub car park before marching to St George’s Church for a service.

The parade will reassemble and march to the War Memorial for a service at 11am.

A wreath will be laid by Councillor Joan Atkinson.

Armistice Day - Monday, November 11

West Park:

10.55am: Attendees assemble at the War Memorial (next to the Bowling Green Pavilion near the bandstand) for a service where the Mayor, Councillor Norman Dick will lay a wreath.

Monkton Village:

10.40am: Parade assembles on Monkton Lane (includes Civic Party consisting of the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress) and marches off towards the war memorial for a service at 10.55am.

The Deputy Mayor Councillor Gladys Hobson will lay a wreath.

Mill Dam:

10.50am: Assemble at the Merchant Navy Memorial Statue for a service. Councillor John Anglin will lay a wreath.

St Stephen's Church, Mile End Road, South Shields:

10.15am: Assemble in St Stephen’s Church for a service. Councillor Lynn Proudlock will lay a wreath.

A series of temporary road closures and diversions will be in place during the services and parades.

Drivers are asked to be patient when driving around to allow the parades to take place safely.