The report by IllicitEncounters.com suggests that 2,806 people across South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, the Boldons and Cleadon are having affairs.

The research by the UK’s affairs site say the increase is due to the cost of living crisis making it too expensive for unhappy couples to divorce so have opted for discreet affairs instead.

The surge in affairs activity has also increased with life returning to normal after two years of Covid restrictions.

The cost of living crisis is being blamed for the rise because unhappy couples in Tyne and Wear cannot afford to divorce and are having discreet affairs instead.

A nationwide cheating map – based on data from one million postcodes – uses an interactive Infidelity Index which allows users to search a town, city or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Figures across the borough include Jarrow which shows 738 people having affairs, up from 615 last year, South Shields with 609 cheats, down from 902 last year and Westoe which has a total of 357 people partaking in affairs, up from 338 last year.

Jessica Leoni, spokeswoman for IllicitEncounters.com, said: “We have seen a rise in affairs in South Tyneside and throughout many parts of Tyne and Wear, though there have been some steep falls in some towns.

“The cost of living crisis has been a huge factor in boosting the numbers of affairs. Sex is one of the few things you can do which is free and is a good way to relieve stress.

“Fewer unhappy couples can afford to divorce because the cost of setting up two new homes is astronomical. Far cheaper to stay in an unhappy relationship and have a discreet affair.

“A second factor has been life finally returning to normal after Covid and cheaters making up for lost time after two years of restrictions. The run-up to Christmas is always a boom time for affairs because most people are back in the office and looking for some fun.”