Rescue operation launched after man sustains injuries in fall at Marsden Quarry

Northumbria Police was called to Marsden Quarry, off the Coast Road at Whitburn, on Saturday, with other emergency services then called in after the man’s fall just before 8.30am.

The North East Ambulance Service said it sent three Hazardous Areas Rescue Teams (Hart) and an ambulance to the scene and took the man to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary with injuries.

The Sunderland Coastguard Team, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also lent their support to police and paramedics.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the area as part of an incident, and police have had their attention drawn to a male at the quarry.

“The male has then accidentally slipped down the side of the quarry.

“The police have then assisted other emergency agencies.”

A spokesperson for the Coastguard team said: “Rescue officers assisted other services and quarry workers in evacuating the man to a waiting ambulance before his removal to hospital for treatment for undisclosed injuries.”