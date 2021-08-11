Reunion for riders who helped raise £1.7million for children's cancer charity

Riders at a previous event

In 1981, best friends Ray Greaves, George Dowling and Gordon McLeod challenged 15 men to ride 100 miles from Newcastle to Leeds to raise money for what was then the North Of England Children’s Cancer Fund.

The organisation has now become Children’s Cancer North.

The idea came about because Ray’s daughter Caroline had cancer and they wanted to do something to raise money and awareness.

Over the next 16 years, hundreds of riders joined them, helping to raise over £1.7million.

Now, 40 years on, George and Gordon are holding a reunion and would love to see as many bike riders as possible. Sadly Ray has passed away.