Review: WWE super slams down in Newcastle on its UK tour with its all star lineup

WWE live landed in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28, on its UK tour and for somebody who has never watched wrestling, I was pleasantly surprised.

By the end of the evening, I was so hyped that I think I could have entered the ring myself.

The show kicked off at 7.30pm and crazy Shinsuke Nakamura and fiery Sheamus took to the stage – and the crowd absolutely loved it.

The crowd were cheering on the wrestlers at the Utilita Arena.

Sheamus antagonised the audience while fans rooted for Shinsuke Nakamura who ran around the gaff like a headless chicken.

I expected cringe and to be wincing at absurd humour but, I absolutely loved every minute of it.

In fact, it wasn’t cringy at all – you forget that it’s not a real fight like boxing or UFC and start to weigh up who you hope will body slam the other.

After the first fight, came the ladies round with Aliyah and Shotzi who showed up incredible, plush costumes.

Fighters were body slammed.

It was dramatic and intense and quite frankly more vicious than the men’s fight.

Next was Gunther VS Sami Zayn and I’d say at least 80 percent of the crowd really had it out for Sami, with repetitions of ‘Sami sucks’ echoing in the arena.

I particularly enjoyed the intensity of counting to three hoping that the other person kicked out and the fight carried on.

Winners were crowned titles in Newcastle on Thursday.

Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi later took on Natalya and WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took a swing at Butch.

But my favourite part of the show had to be the tag team fight between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Broand SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.

I think at one point, I stood up and shouted ‘ONE, TWO’ along with the rest of the audience as I really started to get in to – it was just immersive and captivating.

Following a short break, the fighting continued with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE returned to Newcastle for one night only.

I thought the men had put up a tough fight but the women were feisty, it was incredible to watch.

Then came the finale, the icing on the cake – it was the main event everyone had been waiting for, Drew McIntyre VS Bobby Lashley.

Bobby made his appearance first and I have honestly never seen such defined pecks in my entire life, until Drew walked on stage.

These wrestlers were HUGE, and the sweat that sprayed off the duo was insane, I wondered to myself about what they ate for breakfast and decided it would probably be a tank looking at the size of them.

I think their size really did show when the top rope of the ring snapped and Bobby Lashley came flying out the ring.

And their acting was so good, that I was convinced it was part of the show when he dusted himself off and jumped straight back in.

The show was brilliant from start to finish and perfect for people of all ages, so if you’re after drama, body slams and a lot of energy then WWE is for you.