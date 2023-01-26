Golf fanatic Joseph Newby, eight, from Boldon, fell in love with golf two years ago, quickly finding out he had a talent for the sport and going on to compete in and win a number of local and national competitions.

Joseph’s love and talent for golf will see him compete against some of the country's best prospects in the US Kids Midlands Golf Tour in the Summer, but competing in the competitions comes at a financial cost to pay for travel and accommodation.

To help support Joseph, his dad Craig Newby, 36, will be walking around seven miles between Roker and South Shields piers, along with Joseph, while carrying golf equipment, on Saturday, January 28.

Joseph Newby, 8

Craig, who is also Joseph’s caddy, will carry golf clubs, while Joseph will carry golf balls in a rucksack.

Craig said: “The prices of trains and hotels have just gone up and up so it can be difficult to get Joseph to these competitions which take place all over the country. It’s so amazing to see people want Joseph to succeed. I’m a single parent and things are really tough at the minute so we’re so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, Joseph is buzzing to do it. A friend of mine came up with the idea of going pier to pier and it shows we’re working together to raise the money to help Joseph do something he loves and has a real talent for and it’s good exercise too. We expect it to take around three hours. Joseph’s dedication is unbelievable, he just loves to play golf and is always wanting to train and improve.”

The pair are hoping to raise around £400 to travel to Ewrewash valley golf club, Lingdale golf club, Nottinghamshire golf and country club, Branston golf and country club and have already seen £135 donated.

Joseph has won several national and local competitions

To support Joseph and Craig on their pier to pier walk, visit their Go Fund Me page here.