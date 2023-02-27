Robson Green honoured at North East TV awards alongside Sam Fender and Vera

Robson Green received the top honour at TV awards in Newcastle for being a “tireless champion of TV production celebrating the North East of England.”

Known for his performances in Grandchester and Wire in the Blood, the Northumberland-born and based actor was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Royal Television Society North East and Border ceremony.

Robson’s latest move has been into the world of presenting, fronting Extreme Fishing and Weekend Escapes on BBC2.

Robson wasn't present at the awards and so accepted his honour via video.

Speaking from Australia, the actor said: “This award means so much to me. As an actor I’ve helped tell stories. But as a presenter of documentaries I can be me.

“I’m so proud of the team behind this latest series of Weekend Escapes. It showcases the North East but also the behind the scenes talent.”

Other North East successes were celebrated, including the BBC4 documentary, Lindifarne’s Geordie Genius (The Alan Hull Story)- hosted by Sam Fender- which picked up the award for Best Factual.