Rosie Ramsey

Bestselling author Rosie, who is married to South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey, took to Instagram with an important message for her 807,000 followers.

The South Shields star shared an Instagram Story pledging her support for the Key2Life food bank on Boldon Lane which is in urgent need of donations.

Rosie, who last year released debut book S*****d Married Annoyed, with husband Chris, based on the podcast of the same name, asked her South Tyneside followers to give what they could to help those struggling in the borough.

It comes just days after the food bank released photographs showing its empty shelves as it appealed for support from residents.

Rosie said: “Just really quickly and mostly for South Tyneside residents, I got a message from Key2Life, the food bank at the library at Boldon Lane.

"They are really short on supplies at the minute and they just messaged me because last year when I shared it they got loads of donations and they are asking again.

"If anybody at the minute can spare anything, they would really, really, appreciate it.

“Obviously everyone’s circumstances are completely different, but I just know they wouldn’t ask if they weren’t completely desperate.”

Rosie, who now lives with Chris and their two children in Northumberland, said that she would be making a cash donation online as she shared a link to the Key2Life fundraising page.

In her post she added: “So I am going to share the link for their page if you want to give a cash donation, because they also do accept those.

“I am not in south Tyneside anymore so that is what I am going to be doing, but if you can afford to drop off some donations then they would really, really appreciate it.

"They are a fantastic charity.”

Donations can be dropped off at the KEY2Life food bank on Boldon Lane, South Shields, from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, or made online at: www.keyproject.org.uk/donate