Concerns have been raised that South Tyneside Council’s highest honour is now starting to be given out "like Greggs pasties."

The comments came at a recent extraordinary meeting of South Tyneside Council, where councillors voted to bestow the prestigious Honorary Freedom of the Borough to singer Jade Thirlwall and restaurant owner Richard Ord MBE.

The prize is the highest accolade the local authority can bestow on any individual or organisation.

South Tyneside's councillors voted to bestow the prestigious Honorary Freedom of the Borough to singer Jade Thirlwall | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Council members recognised South Shields born singer Jade, who rose to fame as part of Little Mix and now goes by only her first name after launching her solo career, for outstanding contributions as a cultural ambassador and her ongoing commitment to South Tyneside.

Richard Ord MBE, owner of the award-winning Colmans Fish and Chips and Colmans Seafood Temple, is to be honoured for exceptional entrepreneurship, philanthropy and services to the hospitality industry.

Although more than two thirds of councillors voted to award both individuals with the honour at the meeting as required, Cllr John Robertson, of 'The REAL Independent Councillors' group, voiced his concerns over the matter.

Speaking at the meeting (on Thursday, October 23), he said: “I’ve got nothing against each of the two nominations personally.

"But when you look on the council's website and you read the people that have been given the Freedom of the Borough and how prestigious it is, you are now starting to give them out like Greggs pasties.

"To me you need to have a look at why you’re singling out certain people.

"Have they done good things, but it's only been a short period of time and they’ve got time for their life to flourish, and they could in five years time be awarded it, 10 years time they could be awarded it?

"And then there’s other people where we’re saying they’ve done this, that and the other, well we can name dozens of businessmen in South Tyneside that's done good things, that's employed people, that's done things for the council, with the council."

He also claimed "other people have been put forward" for the honour and "they’ve been turned down by the Labour group.”

South Tyneside Council's website states that the Honorary Freedom of the Borough accolade has only been handed out on 13 occasions dating back to 1974.

The most recent recipients include internationally renowned animator Sheila Graber and the borough's NHS, care services and key workers, both in 2023, and Ray Spencer MBE in 2022.

Labour's Cllr Eileen Leask, speaking at the extraordinary meeting, responded by noting that Mr Ord is a "very good candidate" and he has given the borough "a wonderful reputation all over this country for the quality of what he sells."

However she agreed with the argument that Jade, 32, is "too young" to receive the award.

Cllr Leask said: "As for Jade, who I’ve known all her life, she’s a lovely girl, a wonderful singer and I absolutely adore her, but I do agree, I think she’s too young.

"I just think she’s got many, many years ahead of her, she’s got so much talent, and this is the accolade of a lifetime's work.

“It’s not that I don’t think she deserves it in the end, because I think she will, I just think that she’s a bit too young.”

Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, speaking at the extraordinary meeting, said both Jade and Mr Ord "could not be more deserving of the marvellous tribute that our council can give."

Jade was praised at the meeting for her work championing South Shields Football Club as honorary president, along with her fundraising for local charity Cancer Connections and for sponsoring the first gold heart in The Custom House's "Heart of the House" appeal.

Cllr David Francis, Green group leader on the council, also applauded her for "the work she's done both locally and on a wider scale using her platform to speak out and amplify the voices of the marginalised."

Meanwhile councillors paid tribute to Mr Ord for making a lasting mark in regards to the hospitality industry, tourism and community regeneration, along with his commitment to environmental responsibility.

He was also praised for his work training hundreds of young chefs and fryers through an open door policy and supporting local theatres, sports teams and charities through his local businesses.

Cllr Dixon, speaking after the meeting, said: "It’s great that Jade Thirlwall and Richard Ord – two outstanding ambassadors for South Shields – will be recognised with these honours.

"Their achievements and dedication have brought pride and inspiration to our borough.”

Formal ceremonies to confer the Freedom of the Borough on both nominees will take place in due course.